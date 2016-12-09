Dec 9 H.I.S. Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into agreement to acquire 11,486 shares in H.S. Insurance Co Ltd at 1.03 billion yen, on Dec. 30

* Co will raise stake in H.S. Insurance to 57.52 percent from 21.90 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/65rKWd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)