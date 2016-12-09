UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 H.I.S. Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into agreement to acquire 11,486 shares in H.S. Insurance Co Ltd at 1.03 billion yen, on Dec. 30
* Co will raise stake in H.S. Insurance to 57.52 percent from 21.90 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/65rKWd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources