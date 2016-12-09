BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Sawada Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 11,486 shares (35.63 percent stake)in H.S. Insurance Co Ltd, to H.I.S. Co Ltd for 1.03 billion yen on Dec. 30
* Says co's stake in H.S. Insurance will be lowered to 14 percent from 49.63 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZabJX6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year