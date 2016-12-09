Dec 9 IntelliEPI Inc Cayman :

* Says it will repurchase 2,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.5 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 9 to Feb. 8, 2017

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$57.8 per share ~ T$112.5 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$996.5 million

