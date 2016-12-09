BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Housecom Corp :
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 70,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 12
* Says offering price is set at 1,779 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7TJ25I
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year