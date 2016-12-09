Dec 9 Housecom Corp :

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 70,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 12

* Says offering price is set at 1,779 yen per share

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7TJ25I

