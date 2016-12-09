Dec 9 Lungyen Life Service :

* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic private placement unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$3.11 billion

* Says par value is T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TnE128

