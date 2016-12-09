Dec 9 Chem Tech Research Inc :

* Says 900 million won worth of its 6th unregistered private convertible bonds have been converted into 300,000 shares of the company, at 3,000 won per share, as of Dec. 9

* Says 450 million won worth of its 7th unregistered private convertible bonds have been converted into 150,000 shares of the company, at 3,000 won per share, as of Dec. 9

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/HDEIr5

