Dec 9 Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 1.5 million shares of its common stock, representing a 4.6 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 300 million yen in total, from Dec. 13, 2016 to Dec. 12, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yfXogN

