Dec 9 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology :

* Says the company and its Chuzhou-based wholly owned subsidiary signed a financial leasing contract with a Tianjin-based leasing company

* Says they will sell fixed assets and intangible assets to the leasing company for 400 million yuan

* They will lease back the equipments and facilities with a term of 36 months

