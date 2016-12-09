Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 9 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology :
* Says the company and its Chuzhou-based wholly owned subsidiary signed a financial leasing contract with a Tianjin-based leasing company
* Says they will sell fixed assets and intangible assets to the leasing company for 400 million yuan
* They will lease back the equipments and facilities with a term of 36 months
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rEKI1D
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)