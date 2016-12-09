Dec 9 Global Top E-commerce Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in two e-commerce firms for 2.2 billion yuan ($318.74 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 757.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to help fund acquisitions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2grrttR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9022 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)