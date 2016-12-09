Dec 9 Samsung SDS Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Samsung IT Services (Beijing) will buy IT service business from Samsung SDS (China) Co Ltd, for business structure reorganization

* Says Samsung SDS (China) Co Ltd is engaged in IT service related business(system combination and IT outsourcing, etc)

* Says transaction amount is 74.73 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ju8FCL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)