Dec 9 S Mark Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 13th unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 1.2 billion won in proceeds for operations and investment funds

* Says maturity date is Dec. 9, 2019, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Exercise price is 2,975 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Una202

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)