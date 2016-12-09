Dec 9 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :

* Says co receives civil judgment from the court on the lawsuit filed by co (the plaintiff) against a Xinjiang-based new energy firm (the defendant) on contract disputes

* Says the defendant was ordered to pay 34.4 million yuan to the plaintiff and rest of the plaintiff's claims were rejected by the court

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mrB8Wl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)