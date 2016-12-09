BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Dec 9 Rongan Property Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 288.7 million yuan ($41.83 million) in ningbo
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hcagWI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS