BRIEF-CH2M Hill says Consortium to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
Dec 9 Crown Bioscience International :
* Says it completed issuing 13.1 million new shares at T$55.78 per share with amount of T$731.9 million
* Says the new share issue record date is Dec. 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WRiOU4
(Beijing Headline News)
* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott