UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Geo-jade Petroleum Corp
* Says unit Singapore Geo-Jade Energy United Holding signs agreement to buy 50 percent stake in Petroleum LLP for $100.3 million from Trade Commerce Oil LLP
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h4l34N
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources