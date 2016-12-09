BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Dec 9 Ping An Bank Co Ltd
* Says it gets banking regulator's approvals to appoint Xie Yonglin as chairman, Hu Yuefei as head of the bank
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gjQbOC
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS