UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Renet Japan Group Inc :
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Mothers market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 20, under the symbol "3556"
* The company will offer a total of 130,000 shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,620 yen per share, for 210.6 million yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date
* Nomura Securities and SBI SECURITIES included 11 securities firms will be the underwriters for this offer
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/aFMbb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources