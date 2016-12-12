UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 12 Weichai Power Co Ltd
* Says it has bought about 3.3 million shares in its Germany's unit KION Group AG for about 180 million euros ($190.08 million)
* Says it has increased its shareholding in KION to 43.26 percent from about 40.23 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gqqYgw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources