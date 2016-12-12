BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Dec 12 T&C Medical Science Inc :
* Says its 1st unsecured convertible bonds with warrants have been converted into 513,760 shares worth 34.9 million yen on Dec. 12
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8FxcB4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, Luc Oram, a director in the public sector debt business, and FIG DCM director Nils Colldahl are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.
* Gross issue proceeds amounted to 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)