BRIEF-Shenyu Communication Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 10 pct to 15 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 15 percent, or to be 35.7 million yuan to 37.4 million yuan
Dec 12 Yuke's :
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZKXEDL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 15 percent, or to be 35.7 million yuan to 37.4 million yuan
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 100.75 percent to 124.57 percent, or to be 118 million to 132 million yuan