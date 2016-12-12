BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 15 to 30 pct
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Dec 12 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical :
* Says its wholly owned pharmaceutical subsidiary plans to use 5.1 million yuan to set up a JV in Foshan with a Guangzhou-based import and export company
* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in buy and sale of traditional Chinese medicinal materials
* Says the subsidiary will hold 51 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oNuOek
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 11 percent to 25 percent, or to be 26 million yuan to 29.3 million yuan
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :