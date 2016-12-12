Dec 12 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical :

* Says it plans to use 4.6 million yuan to set up a JV in Guangzhou with an individual and a Guangzhou-based investment company

* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in R&D, production of IVD products

* Says it will hold 46 percent stake in the JV

