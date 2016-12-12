Dec 12 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest up to 200 million yuan ($28.92 million) to set up investment fund worth up to 400 million yuan

* Says it plans to boost Shanghai unit's registered capital to 1.0 billion yuan from 1.0 million yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2husV0i; bit.ly/2gCH9L9

