BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 15 to 30 pct
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Dec 12 Andon Health Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will use 74.9 million yuan to set up securities JV
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 1.5 billion yuan and the co to hold 4.99 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/VTKPGP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 11 percent to 25 percent, or to be 26 million yuan to 29.3 million yuan
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :