Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 12 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co., Ltd. :
* Says its shareholder, Hong Kong-based communications tech firm lowered stake in the co to 6.10 percent
* Says Huang Shengxi raised stake in the co to 7.3 percent from 0 percent
* Says Wang Yanming raised stake in the co to 5 percent from 0 percent
* Says previous release disclosed on Sep. 28
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/dZbn2l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)