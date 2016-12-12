BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
Dec 12 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says it buys machinery equipment worth T$543.5 million ($17.07 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.