UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 12 Zhejiang Orient Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to 770 million yuan ($111.39 million) in funds
* Says it plans to invest up to 200 million yuan in capital trust
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2grJapX; bit.ly/2gDeTrF; bit.ly/2hoz9ft; bit.ly/2hl1AgC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources