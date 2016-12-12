Dec 12 Zhejiang Orient Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest up to 770 million yuan ($111.39 million) in funds

* Says it plans to invest up to 200 million yuan in capital trust

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2grJapX; bit.ly/2gDeTrF; bit.ly/2hoz9ft; bit.ly/2hl1AgC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)