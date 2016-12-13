BRIEF-Nebag to propose dividend of CHF 0.70/shr
Jan 27 Nebag AG : * To propose dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 13 Ingenious Ene-Carbon New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 300.0 million yuan in battery project
* Says it signs agreement to sell 30 percent stake in Shenyang-based property firm for 452.9 million yuan ($65.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2guj9GA ;bit.ly/2gTp09o
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9045 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 27 Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session, helped by a rally in financial firms and optimism ahead of the annual federal budget next week, with the broader NSE index poised to post its biggest weekly gain in eight months.
ZURICH, Jan 27 UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Friday posted 738 million Swiss francs ($737.3 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed an unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs for 2016.