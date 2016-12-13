UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 BIEM L FDLKK Garment Co Ltd
* Says it sets Shenzhen IPO price at 26.17 yuan ($3.79) per share
* Says it aims to raise 697.95 million yuan via share offering
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hxEiVb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9045 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources