UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd :
* Says 20 million shares held by shareholder Huang Guozhong, representing 9.88 percent total issued share capital of co, has been auctioned on Dec 8
* Says the shares to be sold to a Nanjing-based investment firm with bid price of 469.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/teQLfz
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources