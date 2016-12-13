Dec 13 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd :

* Says 20 million shares held by shareholder Huang Guozhong, representing 9.88 percent total issued share capital of co, has been auctioned on Dec 8

* Says the shares to be sold to a Nanjing-based investment firm with bid price of 469.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/teQLfz

