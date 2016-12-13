UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Teamax Smart City Technology Corporation Limited :
* Says it set up new unit Teamax Technology Limited in London, UK
* Says Teamax Technology Limited is engaged in investment and trading, with registered capital of 6 million pound
* Says it set up new branch in Beijing
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/5lUvOP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources