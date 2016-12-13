Dec 13 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd :

* Says its Hong Kong-based investment unit to buy 45 percent stake and 53 percent interests in a Cambodia-based property development firm and 19 percent stake and 49 interests in a Cambodia-based import and export firm

* Says total transaction price to be $42.9 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bxXv8o

