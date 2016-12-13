Dec 13 Dayou Plus Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 12 million shares in its unit Dayou Global to improve company's competition

* Says transaction amount is 6 billion won

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(51.6 million shares) in Dayou Global after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wTxd8E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)