Dec 13 Hitachi Capital Corp :

* Says it to issue its 1st and 2nd series hybrid bonds worth 20 billon yen and 10 billion yen respectively

* Says annual interest rate of 1.04 percent and 1.31 percent respectively

* Says maturity date of Dec. 19, 2076

* Says subscription date of Dec. 13 and payment date of Dec. 19

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OTnw6O

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)