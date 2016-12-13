BRIEF-Nebag to propose dividend of CHF 0.70/shr
Jan 27 Nebag AG : * To propose dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 13 Hitachi Capital Corp :
* Says it to issue its 1st and 2nd series hybrid bonds worth 20 billon yen and 10 billion yen respectively
* Says annual interest rate of 1.04 percent and 1.31 percent respectively
* Says maturity date of Dec. 19, 2076
* Says subscription date of Dec. 13 and payment date of Dec. 19
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OTnw6O
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 27 Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session, helped by a rally in financial firms and optimism ahead of the annual federal budget next week, with the broader NSE index poised to post its biggest weekly gain in eight months.
ZURICH, Jan 27 UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Friday posted 738 million Swiss francs ($737.3 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed an unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs for 2016.