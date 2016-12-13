BRIEF-HBM Healthcare: Two IPOs from HBM portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share
* Two IPOs from the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share by 2.30 Swiss francs
Dec 13 Comforia Residential Reit Inc :
* Says it acquired real estate trust beneficiary rights in a property that located in Japan for 941 million yen on Dec. 13
* Says previous release disclosed on Dec. 6
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3Unxyg
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Two IPOs from the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share by 2.30 Swiss francs
* Appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran as an additional director of the company in a non-executive capacity with immediate effect. Source text: http://bit.ly/2jaypOU Further company coverage:
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer