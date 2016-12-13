Dec 13 Onkyo Corp :

* Says it will issue 3rd series unsecured convertible corporate bonds with warrants worth 600 million yen through private placement

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says the conversion price at 113 yen per share

* Says interest rate of 1.5 percent

* Says maturity on Dec. 28, 2017

* Says payment date on Dec. 29

* Says proceeds to be used to fund R& D and marketing

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/W8udfz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)