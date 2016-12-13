Dec 13 Semba Tohka Industries Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 182,800 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 14

* Says offering price of 467 yen per share

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/q6YhRT

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)