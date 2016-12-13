UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Sony Corp :
* Says Sony and certain of its subsidiaries have reached a settlement with the European Commission following an EU antitrust investigation of competition in the secondary batteries market involving a number of battery manufacturers.
* Says the settlement covers the period from Feb. 2004 through Oct. 2007
* Says Sony has agreed to pay a fine of approximately EUR 29.8 million in connection with the settlement
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eZdopA
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources