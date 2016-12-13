Dec 13 Topy Industries Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 600,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 2.49 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 1.5 billion yen in total, from Dec. 14, 2016 to March 31, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PZ73ur

