Dec 13 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 41.9 percent to 61.3 percent, or to be 200 million yuan to 300 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 516.6 million yuan

* In the previous release, it sees full year net profit to decrease by 11.0 percent to increase by 8.4 percent, or to be 460 million yuan to 560 million yuan

* Comments that the selling of loss unit and debt relief are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/F4NgIF

