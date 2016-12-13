BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 13 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 41.9 percent to 61.3 percent, or to be 200 million yuan to 300 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 516.6 million yuan
* In the previous release, it sees full year net profit to decrease by 11.0 percent to increase by 8.4 percent, or to be 460 million yuan to 560 million yuan
* Comments that the selling of loss unit and debt relief are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/F4NgIF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.