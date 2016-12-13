Dec 13 Soochow Securities CO Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 309 million shares in Soochow Life Insurance at 1.11 yuan per share for 343.0 million yuan ($49.70 million)

* Says it will own 7.73 percent stake in Soochow Life Insurance after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hsufxX

