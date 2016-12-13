UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Ting Sin :
* Says it will issue 2016 1st series secured corporate bonds of T$200 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 1 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for operating funds enrichment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v4gmKO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources