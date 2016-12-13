BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 13 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc :
* Says it established a medical technology JV in Shandong with four individuals on Dec. 6
* Says the JV with registered capital of 5 million yuan and the co holds 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ykmt1j
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.