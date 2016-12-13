Dec 13 Insigma Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake in Zhejiang-based cloud data firm Watone for 1.8 billion yuan ($260.79 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 750 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition

