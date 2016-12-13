Dec 13 Edimax Technology :

* Says its subsidiary Edimax Technology (BVI) Co., Ltd. will merge with subsidiary Datamax Technology (BVI) Co., Ltd.

* Says Edimax Technology (BVI) Co., Ltd. will remain and Datamax Technology (BVI) Co., Ltd. will dissolve after merger

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UP58iR

