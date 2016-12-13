Dec 13 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) with partner

* Says board approves to offer Anbang Insurance financing guarantee of 6.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gCs0uE; bit.ly/2gCpiFJ

