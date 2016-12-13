BRIEF-MK Land Holdings upadates on change of group CEO
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer
Dec 13 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) with partner
* Says board approves to offer Anbang Insurance financing guarantee of 6.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gCs0uE; bit.ly/2gCpiFJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue 13th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth of 10 billion yen, with subscription date on Jan. 27 and payment date on Feb. 3
* Says Japan Asia Group enters into contract to sell 100 percent stake in Japan Asia Securities Co Ltd to Aizawa Securities, effective on March 1