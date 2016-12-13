UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreements to invest in five tourism and amusement park projects with total investment at about 3.3 billion yuan
* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million yuan bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gVwAAg; bit.ly/2horxfq; bit.ly/2hsXEbv; bit.ly/2hsSko9; bit.ly/2hA9xiA; bit.ly/2hA9eEl
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources