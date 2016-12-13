Dec 13 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy online social media network firm Kaixin001 for 1.09 billion yuan ($157.95 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 540 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2hIVRxG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)