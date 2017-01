Dec 14 Daiwa House Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue its 5th series unsecured corporate bonds, worth 4 billion yen with a term of five years and interest rate of 0.24 percent

* Says it will issue its 6th series unsecured corporate bonds, worth 4 billion yen with a term of 10 years and interest rate of 0.57 percent

* Says subscription date of Dec. 14 and payment date of Dec. 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iTtOjQ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)