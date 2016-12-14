BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp qtrly operating earnings $0.56/shr
* Operating earnings per share for three months ended December 31, 2016 were $0.56
Dec 14 Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd :
* Says the co offered a takeover bid for 21.9 million shares(51 percent stake) of Accretive Co Ltd
* Says offered purchase price at 520 yen per share
* Says takeover bid total amount at 11.37 billion yen
* Says offering period from Dec. 15, 2016 to Jan. 19, 2017
* Says settlement starts on Jan. 26, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/R5cQxI; goo.gl/Ua4vu6
* ACNB Corp - On Jan 24, Thomas A. Ritter, president & chief executive officer of co announced his retirement effective close of business on May 5, 2017
* American River Bankshares resumes quarterly cash dividend at $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: