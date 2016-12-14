Dec 14 Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd :

* Says the co offered a takeover bid for 21.9 million shares(51 percent stake) of Accretive Co Ltd

* Says offered purchase price at 520 yen per share

* Says takeover bid total amount at 11.37 billion yen

* Says offering period from Dec. 15, 2016 to Jan. 19, 2017

* Says settlement starts on Jan. 26, 2017

